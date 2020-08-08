Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has elected a new executive with a former Speaker Abia House of Assembly, Hon Alwell Asiforo Okere, as the State Chairman and Chief Obinna Nwachukwu as deputy.

In the congress where the Chairman polled a total of 2,105 votes while his Deputy Obinna Nwachukwu garnered 2051 votes, David Iron, was returned as the State secretary of the party.

Addressing party faithful at the end of the the State congress held at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia State Governor and leader of the party in the State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, congratulated the newly-elected PDP State executive and working committee on their emergence.

He also thanked the Chairman of the Electoral Committee and his team for a job well done and reminded the incoming executive of the PDP that the party is one family.

The Governor called on aggrieved members of the party to seek redress within the available channels in the party.

Announcing the results, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Kenneth Okon thanked the Governor for his patience and appreciated the delegates for conducting themselves accordingly.

Earlier, the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Col Austin Akobundu (retd), stressed the need for peaceful running of the party by the new executive and urged them to take the party to the next level, especially as the party was getting ready for the next general elections.

The former acting Caretaker Committee, PDP Abia State chapter, Chief PC Onyegbu, called on the new State executive to run a unified party devoid of rancour and ensure no factions exist as it was in the outgoing executive.

Other State officers that emerged were Zonal Chairman, North: Chief Amah Abraham; Zonal Chairman, Central: Hon. Chukwu Ezebuiro and Zonal Chairman, South: Chief David Chigbu, among others.