From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly Chief Cletus Enebe is dead.

Enebe who hails from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State was the first Speaker elected by the Enugu Assembly in 1999.

Details of his death were sketchy as the time of this report but sources say he has been sick for sometime.

He was also said to have traveled to India recently for kidney transplant.

However the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Uchenna Ubosi has commiserated with the family of the lawmaker.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Ubosi described Enebe as a quintessential lawmaker who has paid his dues in the building of the state

Ubosi further described his demise as a huge loss to Enugu State and the state Assembly.

He prayed that God will console his grieving family and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Enebe contested for the Awgu North State Constituency seat at the Enugu State House of Assembly on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 1999 and won. He was unanimously elected pioneer Speaker of the House.