Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Ifedayo Abegunde, has made a u-turn on his political stand, as he reunite with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Abegunde had, shortly before the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), resigned as the SSG and teamed up with another governorship aspirant, Segun Abraham.

However, Abraham later stepped down for Akeredolu in the primary, a development which caused serious confusion in Abegunde’s camp.

Abegunde was quoted to have alleged that Akeredolu did not win the 2016 election, but some individuals, including himself, allegedly rigged the election in favour of Akeredolu.

Irked by the statement credited to Abegunde, the governor challenged him openly and called on security agencies to investigate Abegunde.

This is even as Governor Akeredolu threatened to sue Abegunde.

But, it was gathered at the weekend that the former SSG and Akeredolu have sheathe their swords and the two have agreed to work together for the victory of APC in the October 10 governorship election.

The former SSG, it was gathered was prevailed upon by some political leaders in the state and he was said to have agreed to work for Akeredolu.

Abegunde was sighted at the government house on Sunday, where he was said to have attended a meeting with the governor and some of his close associates.