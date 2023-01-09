From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen yesterday morning, abducted former Edo State House of Assembly member, Festus Edughele, while on his way from Ubiaja to Benin, the state capital.

Edughele was said to be travelling to Benin to board a plane to Abuja when he was abducted by the gunmen who took him into the bush.

A former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Festus Ebea, who confirmed the incident, said his former colleague had intended to board the now suspended train service from Ubiaja to Abuja.

“He was kidnapped this morning in Ubiaja on his way to Benin. He had intended to take the train from Ubiaja but he could do so since the train services has been suspended.

“The family is aware of his kidnap, the police division in that area has been informed and we hope action will be taken to rescue him,” he added.

Recall that 32 persons were abducted at a train station in Igueben last Saturday while hoping to board a train to Warri.

The security agencies are still battling to locate where the abducted passengers were taken to while hoping that other suspects would be apprehended with a suspect already apprehended .