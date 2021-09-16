From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Seven years after graduating from Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Mr Thaddeus Ifeanyi on Thursday alleged that there were irregularities in the computation of his result by the institution.

Ifeanyi has petitioned the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, calling for a thorough investigation of his examination scripts.

He also addressed the petition to the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa; the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare; the state House of Assembly amongst others, seeking their intervention.

He told reporters in Asaba that he was not convinced that his result as issued by the school authority was not correct.

‘I strongly believe that I graduated with Second Class Upper Division, but I think a mistake occurred during the computation of my 400-Level semesters’ result, and I humbly appeal that my examination scripts should be thoroughly investigated to be sure that my score is correctly computed.

‘I graduated in 2013/2014 academic session with a Second Class Lower Division. At first, I was not convinced that the result was correct, but all my effects to correct it proved abortive.

‘In January 2015, I wrote a protest letter to Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) who later became the Vice Chancellor after two months.

‘I requested for an opportunity to see my 400-Level examination scripts on some courses of which I did not know that it meant that I want my scripts remark.

‘The university requested for those scripts and sent them for remarking. After the remarking, the university failed to communicate with me on the outcome.

‘Instead, the university issued me a warning letter, stating that they have investigated my case. On the contrary, nothing meaningful was done as my thirst for clarity was not quenched,’ he alleged.

Although the Vice Chancellor, Egunyenga said he was yet to receive any petition on it, he noted that the matter was an academic issue for the institution’s Senate.

He also said Senate has not been briefed, adding that it would be inappropriate and unprofessional to put it in the public domain.

Egunyenga insisted that students result was private except when permitted, that such matter could be brought to the public domain.

He assured that when the petition is received it would be sent to be the relevant administrative organ for proper investigation with a view to getting a supplementary result for approval if indeed errors were made initially.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.