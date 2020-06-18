Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Old students of Saint Barnaba’s Secondary School, Kabba, Kogi State, have mobilized supports to save one of their schoolmates, Abaniyan Olaniyi who is currently battling to survive a kidney disease.

Abaniyan, a Deacon at Living Faith, Kwamba in Suleja, and a member of 1996/97 class of the missionary school was diagnosed with Kidney disease in June 2019, with a lifeline of N12 million as cost of kidney transplant.

The ex-students who converged online via social media platforms to raise fund in assisting their mate foots part of routine dialysis cost also called on spirited Nigerians to assist their mate.

Tolufashe Ajayi Edward, a member of the schoolmates, said they were commited to reach-out to well-meaning Nigerians in getting the needed assistance to save the life of Abaniyan. “But for now, were are contributing N100,000 to support the cost of routine dialysis.”

A Senior Prefect of the 1996/97 class, Kolade Tobase said the group is pulling together all contributions for the good intention it was meant for. He however urged other ex-students to make the course a reality in order to save life.

In thesame vein, Abaniyan’s wife, Subola, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to help save her husband and father of her kids from “the brink of death.”

She described her husband as a vibrant young man, dedicated to the service of God and humanity, and an event planner par excellence before diagnosed with Kidney Disease in June last year.

“He’s been on dialysis since this ordeal. The dialysis has been scaled up to three times weekly and this has dug a big hole in our finances with supports from friends, family and church members. The only option now, is Kidney Transplant.

“Kidney donor is not a problem, cost of the transplant is very high and I need you all to see me like your own daughter and sister. Help me save my husband and father of my kids. Total bill for the process is N12 million. Attached are documents from the hospital.

“You may wish to call me or my husband or visit to see him. We can be reached on 09054036535 and 08030630742. No amount is too small. Please send your kind support to Account name: Abaniyan Olaniyi Gabriel Account number: 3021628000. First Bank of Nigeria.” She explained in a shared post.