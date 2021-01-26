By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Ojota Secondary School, Ojota, Lagos, was a beehive of activities recently as ex-students from all works of life stormed the school for the 40th anniversary.

The banters were exciting. It was that of old friends who had lost touch with one another for a long time. They cheered and threw jives at one another, recalling old memories of years ago with nostalgia.

For the old students, it was not just a social gathering but a special event for Ojota Secondary School, tagged the 40th Founders’ Day Anniversary, annual luncheon and merit award.

Amid the exchange of pleasantries, the OSSOSA’s President, Chris Nwandu disclosed that the school was established in 1980 by the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande in response to the educational need and ensure schools operate morning session.

“It was difficult at that time, cause students need to learn under the sun and the governor saw the need and established more schools. Ojota Secondary School was carved out from Nigeria College where its students attend evening sessions.

“Education was prioritize and students had moral upbringings,cause there was corporal punishment. Government on their part ensured the standard of living was highly subsidized cause of the various packages available at that time.’’

Nwandu urged the old students to make donations that will enable the association give a face lift to their alma mater. He charged old students of various institutions in the country to give back to the society by uplifting the face of their alma mater, adding ‘’if every old students can make this impact, development among schools would be even and our education system will improve.

The event peaked with the conferment of merit awards to old and new students of the school who had distinguished themselves in their various professional callings as well as nation building.

Among those honoured were Segun Awosanya, a civil rights activists, of 94 set who spearheaded the hashtag Endsars# in October, that gained popularity.

Also, the senior prefect of 1983 set, Patrick Agbaeru who composed the school anthem, Segun Omoyayi, created the music, Tosin Idowu and outstanding students of each sets were honoured.

“This is done yearly in honour of their late senior prefect, Femi Dalo who was an outstanding student during his days in school. This is done yearly to keep the memory of Femi Dalo alive.

The Senior Prefect of 1983 set, Mr Patrick Agbaeru admonished the current students to shun social vices in order not to ruin their future. He decried that the rate at which cultism is increasing among young children is shocking and calls for parental,teachers and governor watch.

“As a society,we need to do more to curb the spread, association and general public need to complement government effort by initiating public enlightenment and awareness campaign programmes that can address the scourge.’’

Principals of senior and junior schools, Samuel Adigun and Akinyemi Iyadunni lauded the old students for the initiative to transform their schools.

“ We appreciate what you have done which have helped the school restore his past glory.

We will always ask for more,he said. Government is doing its best. We will want you to support the efforts of government to sustain the glory of the school. We don’t have enough laboratories that are fully equipped.’’

He recalled that in the past, the school was one of the best in academic excellence and it environment was beautiful and attractive as the buildings and the lawns were well laid out as a result of which the school attracted students from other parts of the country.