From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Associate priest of St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Reverend Father Michael Ugwu, has described the demise of former Assistant Editor of Sun Newspaper, Kenny Ashaka, 68, and his wife, Dorothy, 61, as a rare phenomenon.

Ashaka and his wife died a few days interval in mid January, with the death of his wife occurring first, without any sign of bad health.

However, her husband who had been battling with ill health ranging from hypertension to diabetes eventually died on January 20 few days after the demise of his wife.

In a homily preceding their internment, Reverend Father Ugwu urged the congregation to emulate the late husband and wife who lived a life of devotion to God’s work.

Father Ugwu said: “They were joined in holy matrimony as husband and wife. And today two caskets of husband and wife are lying before us same day. This is a rare phenomenon.

“We should not forget to pray for them even though they have gone to rest. All they need from us is prayer. I challenge those who said it is not good to pray for the dead.

“If it is not good to pray for the dead, why then are you saying RIP to the dead? RIP (Rest In Peace) is a prayer on its own for the dead.

“We must always confess our sins and prepare for death every time because our life is not really our own. We should always cling to the cross of Christ so that we can die peacefully.

“I call on their children to emulate their father and mother. It is a lovely and prayerful family. May God pardon them their sins and grant them eternal rest.”

Earlier, the Assistant Parish Priest of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Ungwan Television where the wake-keep was held, Reverend Father Isaac Yakubu Mutaba, admonished the congregation to reflect on their lives, knowing that one day death will knock at their doors.

Ashaka and his wife were buried at Kakau area of Kaduna city at about 1.30 pm yesterday. The couple had three children and grandchildren.

While Ashaka hailed from Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, the wife was from Olokoro Umuahia in Abia State.