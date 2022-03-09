From Gyang Bere, Jos

A former player of Nigeria’s national football team Super Eagles, Justice Christopher, is reported to have died in the early hours of Wednesday.

The former international midfielder, who reportedly displayed no sign of illness before his death, is said to have suddenly slumped at about 7:45 am at his hotel in Gwolshe at Jos North, Plateau State.

A friend of the deceased who preferred animosity said he along with some friends were with him at the hotel on Tuesday evening and were with Christopher up to 10:00 pm adding that he was full of life.

A family source disclosed that he was hale and hearty on Tuesday and attended the usual morning walkout and attended a political rally and had a meeting with friends and close associates at his hotel before he retired to his room.

A cousin of the late player, Manaseh Dashuwa, who deposited Christopher’s corpse at the mortuary, said that the late footballer did not exhibit any sign of illness, saying he was full of life.

The late Christopher played for Katsina United and other clubs in Nigeria before he moved to Belguim where he played for Anterwap. He also played for Levski Sofia of Bulgaria, Trellebora of Sweden as well as Vladikarzkaz of Russia before returning home to play for Nasarawa United.

The former footballer died at age of 41 years.

