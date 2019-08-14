Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Alhaji Imam Imam, former member of the Taraba House of Assembly, has advised Governor Darius Ishaku to appoint more youths into government to enable them contribute to effective governance.

Imam, who made the call during an Eid-el Kabir interaction with newsmen in Jalingo, yesterday, noted that a great percentage of the state’s population were youths, and regretted that previous governments had paid little attention to them.

He said such neglect is responsible for the high rate of youths restiveness in the state.

“We have a precedence of recycling politicians in the state, leaving little room for youths to play key roles in government.

“This has been largely responsible for the high rate of youths restiveness and, consequently, insecurity in the state.As a Youth Ambassador, I call on our able and very considerate governor to consider more youths as he constitutes his cabinet.

“This will not only take more youths off the streets, but will ginger more youths to start thinking more productively, knowing that productivity pays. That is the only way to check youths restiveness and insecurity in the state.”

Imam congratulated the Muslim community for a peaceful celebration, and urged Taraba residents to unite toward making the state a land of opportunities for all.

He appealed to warring Tiv and Jukun groups to sheath their swords and embrace peace for the common good of all.

“No one will ever win this fight. There are Tivs in Taraba, some occupying public offices just as we have Jukuns in Benue.

“We cannot run away from this fact; let us build on our diversity for progress rather than retrogression,” he said.

Imam said that Taraba deputy governor Haruna Manu’s impact on governance had demonstrated that youths were very competent and had the capacity to contribute meaningfully towards development.