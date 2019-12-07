Bummi Ogunyale

Former Olympic Eagles’ captain, Isaac Promise, will be buried on Saturday, December 14, the late player’s family has announced.

According to the programme of activities for the burial, his body will leave Houston Texas for Nigeria on Tuesday, December 10.

Christian Wake will hold at his country home, Late Isaac Nwaeke N. compound, Umudim Ohekelem, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State, on Friday, December 13, while he will be committed to mother earth the following day at the family compound.

Isaac Promise captained Nigeria to the 2003 FIFA U17 World Cup, held in Finland, as well as the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup in the Netherlands, where the Flying Eagles were runners-up to Argentina.

At the 2008 Olympics, he played a key role in Nigeria’s silver medal finish in Beijing – scoring in the 2-1 triumph over the United States in the group stage.

Promise made his senior national team debut in 2009, but only played three games and scored one goal.

Before passing away, he had several stints across Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Promise passed away on October 2, during a walkout in his gym in the United States of America.