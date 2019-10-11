Romanus Okoye

Justice Josephine Oyefeso of Lagos High Court in Ikeja yesterday fixed November 21 for the adoption of final written addresses in the ongoing trial of Afeez Baruwa, an ex-lecturer of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Baruwa is charged with commission of rape contrary to Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Justice, Laws of Lagos State, 2011. He is accused of allegedly raping an 18-year-old admission seeker within the premises of UNILAG. Baruwa, a married and middle-aged father of two, was a former part-time lecturer in the Department of Accounting in the university.

The prosecution alleged that the former lecturer raped the complainant at 9.25am on July 23, 2015 in Room 8 at the Faculty of Business Administration Annex building. Baruwa, who was a friend of the complainant’s father, was requested by him to help his daughter secure admission into the institution.

But the alleged rape occurred when the girl came into Baruwa’s office to make arrangements for her admission. UNILAG had, however, put up a disclaimer in respect of the lecturer.

Four prosecution witnesses had testified during the trial, including the complainant, her father, a medical doctor and the investigating police officer. On January 23, 2018, the prosecution closed its case against the former lecturer. Baruwa testified solely in his defence on May 31, claiming that he had consensual sexual intercourse with the teenager.