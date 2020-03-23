“The clinical case returned to the country on March 17 via Switzerland from some business engagements in France and Switzerland. He attended a private meeting of six persons same day in Lagos, stayed in his private house for the night and took an Aero 5.20pm flight to Abuja on the March 18. The case did not travel with his family or any other but travelled alone by Emirates Airline, wore face mask as a precautionary measure since his arrival in Nigeria, did not show symptoms of infection and voluntarily placed a call to NCDC on arrival in Abuja late on the18th to inform them he had returned from COVID-19 prone country and desired to be tested.

“On the March 19, NCDC took his blood sample which result came positive on the 20th. He subsequently went into self isolation to protect his family within his own house. Meantime his son has since tested negative while his wife’s result is being awaited. The two persons are currently in self isolation,” Atiku said in the statement. “ We urge members of the public to disregard the perfidious information that the case accessed open locations. He was not at Play Lounge nor any other club in Abuja as being mischievously bandied about.The case neither attended the Friday Jumu’a prayers nor any social gathering until his evacuation to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital on the 20th where he is being treated and managed,” he added.