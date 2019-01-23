Former Vice President of Sierra Leone, Victor Foh, has supported the establishment of three Commissions of Inquiry to investigate financial deals entered into by past government in the country.

Foh, while speaking on the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation radio programme, Morning Coffee, said the allegations by some members of his party that the country’s new government was guilty of tribal bias in setting up the Commissions of Inquiry has no merit.

He said the Commissions would determine the truth behind some financial deals by government, insisting that President Maada Bio’s new administration was on the right path to establish accountability and credibility in governance.

Foh, a member of the All Peoples Congress (APC), said his party had been confronted with a major crisis at the time he became Vice President, adding that even as he was prevented from becoming the party’s presidential candidate during the last elections he would not abandon it.

He said the new government’s desire to find out the truth behind some of the actions taken by its predecessor would work for the good of the entire nation, and help to nurture the democratic process in the country.

Foh said he supported the establishment of the Commissions of Inquiry, headed by judges from Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, established by act of parliament late last year, They will begin sitting later this month in Freetown.