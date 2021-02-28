From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Nigeria’s premier private university, Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), at the weekend, received commendation for distinguishing itself in academic excellence and value driven education for over two decades.

A former vice president, Namadi Sambo, gave the commendation while speaking at the 22nd matriculation ceremony of the university, which held physically and online via zoom and other social media platforms.

He said the great feat achieved by the institution in creating entrepreneurs instead of job seekers, attests to quest for excellence by the Founder and Chancellor of the institution, Gabriel Igbinedion.

Sambo said while the security challenges in the country have some direct relationship with the massive job deficit in the country, IUO has set the pace for breeding skilled graduates with the ability to handle high skilled jobs.

He advised the matriculating students to take advantage of the world-class teaching and learning facilities provided by the institution to be change agents.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Lawrence Ezemonye, said the institution is setting new standards in producing future ready and innovation-driven students in line with its smart campus and entrepreneurial inclusive vision.

At the event, Guest Speaker and Technical Adviser on Gas Business and Policy Implementation to the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Justice Derefaka, expressed satisfaction with the management, noting that Igbinedion University is a leading ivory tower in the country.

Presenting a plaque of honour to Sambo, which was received on his behalf by Edo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Roland Asoro, Ezemonye lauded his sterling qualities, noting that his numerous contributions to the educational development in the country earned him the honour.