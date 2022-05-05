From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Hajiya Fatima Hussain Abdullahi who is the former wife of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC has picked a form to contest for Governor in Nasarawa State.

The lady has picked the form from the national organising secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu.

Hajiya Fatima Hussain Abdullahi is therefore aspiring to contest in the party’s primaries against the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Sule, who has declared his intention to contest for a second term last week.

Hajiya Fatima hails from Doma Local Government Area of the state and she is from the Alago ethnic group.

When contacted, many people in APC didn’t agree to comment on the issue in order not to take side between the different camps emerging in the state.