Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Suspected arsonists in the early hours of Friday attempted to burn down the Gusau residence of former Zamfara state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmalikin Gidangoga.

Conducting journalists round the house located at the bye-pass opposite the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, today Friday, Gidangoga said the suspected arsonists at about 2 am while everybody in the house was fast asleep, threw a burning motorcycle tyre from behind the fence of the house which landed on the roof of his house and started to burn.

Gidangoga who is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said it took the divine intervention of Allah as the flames emanating from the burning motorcycle tyre drew the attention of some of his family members who immediately mobilised and sought for help in the middle of the night to put off the raging fire and saved the house from being consumed by fire.

He described the arson attempt by some disgruntled elements on his house as a new phenomenon in Zamfara State.

Gidangoga said if not for one of his daughters who heard the bang on the roof and later saw flames on the roof, the story would have been disastrous.