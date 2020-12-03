From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Former deputy governor to Zamfara State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has officially dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing journalists in Gusau, yesterday, the former deputy to Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar for eight years, said the decision to defect was due to the internal crisis rocking the party in the state and his determination for a better Zamfara.

“All this while, whether as a member of G8 group or not, he had remained a full card carrying member of the APC even though since time of our crisis in 2019, the party did not consider us relevant, as demonstrated by not inviting or informing us of any of its activities,” he said.

Former deputy governor to Zamfara State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has officially dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).He said since the inception of the present administration, he has played advisory role especially in addressing the security challenges of the state.

“For this reasons and my genuine concerns to the growth and development of Zamfara and the improved welfare of its citizens, the governor has appealed to me to join into the PDP so that together, we can work for the progress of the state,” he said.

Wakkala said he has written officially to his former boss and the APC to intimate them of his decision to leave the APC for PDP.