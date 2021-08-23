By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Worried by the fraudulent activities of rogue website operators, the management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has sought the support of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Alkali Baba, to tackle the menace.

WAEC Nigeria Head of National Office (HNO) Mr Patrick Areghan told Daily Sun that he met the IGP in Abuja last week to solicit his support in checking the activities of the rogue website operators.

‘I met the IGP on rogue website operators and the council presented our case to him and we got firm assurance from the police boss. We are hopeful that he will assist WAEC to tackle the menace,’ he stated.

‘Rogue website operators are one of council’s dilemma but the public doesn’t understand our position. Even if candidates use it, we will catch them. Many of the candidates don’t get their results because we have a way of detecting those who committed examination.’

Ahead of the May/June 2021 WASSCE, Areghan warned the rogue website operators to desist from their nefarious acts, stressing ”they should be patriotic citizens and stop giving WAEC a bad name. It is only lazy schools and candidates that resort to examinations malpractice. Anyone caught conniving with rogue website operators or patronizing them will be seriously dealt with. Security agencies are closely monitoring them and their activities.

‘Schools and candidates should not allow themselves to be deceived by these fake people and destiny destroyers. Good preparation and self-reliance are the sure keys to success.’

In a related development, WAEC has announced the sale of forms for the Nov/Dec 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

Areghan told Daily Sun that the registration for the private candidates second series started on Monday, August 23 and will end on September 30, 2021.

He explained that candidates are expected to pay N18,000 for the examination as against N13, 950, stating the increase in the registration fee is as a result of the high cost of exam materials, the printing of question papers and conduct of the exam nationwide.

Areghan confirmed that the increment in the private candidates’ exam registration was approved by the WAEC Board and endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The WAEC HNO said the registration procedure for the Nov/Dec 2021 WASSCE has been designed to include biometric features that will be used for validation at the examination centres.