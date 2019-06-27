Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has withdrawn and invalidated the results of four candidates who participated in 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The candidates, Adah Eche, with Registration Number 97512230IB, Taiwo Abisola Omowumi with Registration Number 97049254GG, Vincent Onyinyechi Prisca with Registration Number 96531098BC and Sofodun Afolasade Zainab with Registration Number 96634599GA, were found to have been involved in faking result for themselves and other candidates.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, indicated that the decision was in line with the promise it made at the release of 2019 UTME results.

He explained: “Adah Eche, attracted the attention of JAMB when he claimed that his initial score of 290 was reduced to 153. He was invited to JAMB headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, where it was proved that his claim was untrue.

READ ALSO: N650m fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-FCT minister, Jumoke Akinjide, others

“It was rather discovered, in the course of investigation, that he was deeply involved in forgery of examination result. Though he confessed to the crime, deeper check on his details revealed that he was not alone in the crime.

“He had been patronised for possible illicit upgrade and faking of result of three other candidates who were mentioned above, whose names, registration numbers were discovered on Mr. Eche’s phone.”

Fabian, however, appealed to candidates to be careful of such people, insisting that JAMB will not spare any effort in identifying and sanctioning any candidate who attempt to falsify results of any JAMB-organised examinations.

“Punishment would also be extended to whoever collaborates or patronises such candidate,” he said.