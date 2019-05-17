(NAN)The Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, has expelled one student and suspended 20 others for two semesters over various examination malpractices during the second semester examination held in 2018.

Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa on Friday.

He said that the Senate of the institution had ratified the list.

Ogunduyile said the Senate had summoned all the students involved and they had defended themselves.

He, however, noted that those who were unable to defend the allegations against them were given due punishment.

The vice-chancellor said the institution was meant to instil discipline and morals in students and prepare them for the future.

He said the list of the expelled and suspended students would serve as a deterrent to others.

According to him, other students should be dedicated to their studies and read well for their examinations rather than involving themselves in malpractices and other social vices.

“The Senate summoned the students and gave them opportunities to defend themselves before it ratified the final list.

NAN reports that most of the affected students are in the Faculty of Science.