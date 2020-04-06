The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has de-listed nine Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres from the list of approved centres in the just concluded 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

JAMB, in its weekly bulletin, published every Monday in Abuja said the centres were de-listed due to technical deficiency to conniving with candidates to cheat.

According to the board, the centres include St. Anthony Comprehensive Secondary School, Abia State, St. Josephs Institute, Enugu, Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State, H. S. P. S CBT centre, Omu-Aran in Kwara and Darman Model College CBT Centre, Satelite Town, Lagos.

Others are Lafia Knowledge Centre, Lafia, Solid Rock Girls Academy, Sagamu, Ogun State, Sejdom Global Ventures Limited, Ibadan, and MS World ICT Institute of Information Technology, Kano.

The board said out of the 1,945,983 million candidates who sat for this year’s examination, 195 candidates were involved in different forms of examination misconduct.

According to the board, the misconduct include examination by proxy, connivance to cheat, smuggling of mobile phones and electronic devices into examination hall, attempt to cheat and double registration.

Other examination misconducts as outlined by the board were tampering with exam documents, forceful entrance, double registration, faking of vital documents and unruly behavior by candidates. (NAN)