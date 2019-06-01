Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday, announced the release of withheld results of 4,536 candidates that participated in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

The result was released following a confirmation by committee set up by JAMB to investigate 4,760 candidates whose results were withheld due to multiple facial matches with different names during the 2019 UTME. JAMB also released the result of 231 candidates that sat for the examination at the Nigeria Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, after “diligent” investigation revealed that allegation of involvement of candidates in examination malpractice was not true.

It said that the Computer Based Test (CBT) centre has been suspended for acts that are contrary to the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of examination. JAMB, however, confirmed that specialised software and IT experts engaged to carry out facial match recognition exonerated the candidates whose results were released.

A statement from JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, indicated that, “out of the number subjected for screening, the Board will subject the results of 127 candidates to further physical examination, while the results of 97 candidates established to have been involved in multiple registration and other form of infractions would be withheld.”