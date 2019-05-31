Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Friday, announced the release of results of 4,536 candidates that participated in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

The result were released following a confirmation by the committee set up by JAMB to investigate 4,760 candidates whose results were withheld due to multiple facial matches with different names during the 2019 UTME.

JAMB also released the result of 231 candidates that sat for the examination at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, after “diligent” investigation revealed that allegation of involvement of candidates in examination malpractice was untrue.

It said that the Computer Base Test (CBT) centre has been suspended for acts that were contrary to the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of examination.

JAMB however confirmed that specialised software and IT experts engaged to carry out facial match recognition, exonerated the candidates whose results were released.

A statement from JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, indicated that “out of the number subjected for screening, the board will subject the results of 127 candidates to further physical examination, while the results of 97 candidates established to have been involved in multiple registration and other forms of infractions would be withheld.”

READ ALSO: I‘m battle ready to flush out criminals from Kano, vows new CP

He explained that those to be subjected to further physical examination would be contacted, and they must appear before an inspection team to clarify other likely areas of multiplicity.

He said: “They have been grouped in zones for convenience and easy accessibility. Candidates in South West would converge on Lagos at the West African Examination Council (WAEC) office, Yaba, Lagos, while those from Ibadan and Ekiti respectively would converge on the JAMB office in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Candidates in South East zone would converge on Owerri, Imo State, those in the North East would be screened in Gombe JAMB office while North West candidates would converge on Kaduna.

“Candidates from North Central states such as Kwara would converge on Ilorin, while those from Plateau, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja would converge on JAMB National Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja.