The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command has reiterated commitment to ensure adequate security during and after 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to curtail examination malpractice in the state.

Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, the new NSCDC State Commandant, made the pledge when she paid familiarisation visit to the management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ondo State Chapter, led by the new State Coordinator, Mr Babatunde Bamisaye on Thursday in Akure.

Abiakam- Omanu, who explained that the synergy between NSCDC and JAMB had been long lasting, said the command would get stronger, adding that the corps had keyed into the Federal Government anti-corruption fight.

“Our officers and men are well trained and are being retrained.

“We will always respond to duty calls in ensuring adequate security, protection of government critical national assets and infrastructure and maintenance of peace, law and order before, during and after the UTME.

“NSCDC Ondo State Command is committed to curtail examination malpractice because it is fully prepared to discharge its duties in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,” Abiakam- Omanu.

Responding, Bamisaye lauded NSCDC for the existing partnership between it and JAMB, discipline and tactical display of efficiency during examination.

Bamisaye said that JAMB had partnered with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to checkmate underage registration for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

“We enjoin NSCDC to join hand with the body to ensure that examination malpractice and corruption are curbed or totally eradicated in the conduct of the UTME across Nigeria.

“The age limit for candidates registering for JAMB gave birth to the partnership with NIMC in ensuring compliance with JAMB registration.

“Candidates below 16 have been disqualified, overtime, due to their noncompliance to JAMB registration requirement across the country,” he said. (NAN)