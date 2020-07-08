The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has commenced plans to adopt Remote Online Proctoring for the conduct of its professional banking and certification examinations.

According to a statement released by the Head Corporate Communication and External Relations, Mr Nelson Olagundoye, the new examination mode which will commence in April 2021 is in line with the strategic intent of the Institute to stay ahead of the curve.

The Governing Council, the highest decision making body of the Institute had given its approval to the initiative that will further position it as a foremost and world class professional body. Remote Online Proctoring is the digital and live form of assessment which enables candidates to write their examinations online in a remote location of their choice duly certified.