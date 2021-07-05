Renown US Entrepreneur and Author, David Meltzer has been named among top global leaders that will feature in the July edition of ‘Exceptional with Sam’ live talk show.

Anchored by Samuel Akinniyi Ajiboyede, Founder and CEO of Zido Freight and Logistics, the show which is streamed live on Instagram and YouTube has featured some of the top names in several industries across the globe since it premiered last year.

Founder of Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, Lanre Olusola, shared his stories and experiences as a guest on the show recently. Corey Humphrey, Apple’s Technical Sourcing Recruiter has also been on the show.

The show has also featured foremost author and entrepreneur, Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe, who is also founder of First Atlantic Semiconductors & Microelectronics; as well as Zara Zamani, a blockchain expert and architect, and the head of disruptive technologies at Meta bytes, Sweden.

Founder of Money Africa, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, has also been a guest. Others include Mr. Future of Work Tim Salau, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Chairman of Guide; Olaedo Osoka, the CEO of Daystar Power; multiple award winning actor Frederick Leonard, Onyaka Akumah, Mohamed Jega.

Notable comedians and influencers like Mariam Apaokagi (Taooma), Debo Adebayo (Debo Macaroni) and Michael Sani Amanesi (Mc Lively), have also been guests on the show, mixing fun with their stories, as they narrate the difficulties they had to encounter earlier on in their careers

Speaking about the program, Ajiboyede said “People want to connect to their idols, those people they worship from afar and exceptional with Sam gives them the chance to participate in the live interviews, asking questions and getting encouraged. We want to empower as much people as possible with zero to hero stories from industry leaders across the globe.

“Even though these men and women are exceptional in their achievements and successes, they are also humans and that is what people want to relate with. They want to know that they can also achieve exceptional results no matter where they start from”.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.