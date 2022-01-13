From Fred Itua, Abuja

Worried by what he called excessive borrowing, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has challenged various agencies of government to explore more ways to generate revenue.

He spoke when members of the Senate Press Corps presented a birthday card to him in Abuja as he turned 63, yesterday.

“We are worried about the excessive borrowing but we don’t need to if we explore more revenue drive. This is the only way out. The Senate has helped in stabilising the economy of this country through various interventions.

“In stemming the tide, aggressive engagements with various revenue generating agencies by relevant committees in the Senate will take place on quarterly basis this year in meeting up and even surpassing targeted revenues for budgetary implementation. The current status of low revenue to GDP ratio must be changed.”

On security, Lawan lamented that Nigerians were tired of stories on killings across various states of the federation.

“Few days ago, reports have it that over 200 people were killed in Zamfara. This is not the kind of story we want to hear as a people and as government. The situation is not too good as far as the unwanton killings by all manners of criminals are concerned. I, however, believed that things can be turned around for better within the remaining one and half years left for this present administration, inclusive of the 9th National Assembly.”

He added that though the armed forces and security agencies generally have put in their best in curtailing the killing spree more efforts and results were still expected from them.

“In supporting the security agencies for more potent war against the killers in the land, the National Assembly has appropriated over a trillion naira for security in the 2022 budget which will be monitored very well for desired results.

“In achieving this, our relevant committees will ensure that procurement process is transparent, and what and what is projected to be bought or acquired are bought. The security situation in the country is begging for more attention and it shall be given because that is the primary purpose of governance.”

He, however, stated that despite the security challenges, the 9th National Assembly has collaborated well with the executive arm in giving dividends of democracy to Nigerians within the last two and half years.

“The first thing done by the 9th National Assembly in this regards was the restoration of the January-December budget implementation timeline, which has helped in stabilising the economy.

“The 9th National Assembly based on legislative agenda set at both chambers in June 2019 has also helped in stabilising the polity through results-driven harmonious working relationship with the executive arm of government.

“We don’t mind whatever name (we’re) being called now, our focus is on Nigeria and Nigerians and not unnecessary rivalry with any arm of government or even between the Senate and the House of Representatives.”