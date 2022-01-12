From Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, expressed worry over excessive borrowing. He said the various agencies of Government should rather explore more ways to generate revenue.

Lawan spoke when members of the Senate Press Corps presented a birthday card to him in Abuja. Lawan turned 63 years on Wednesday.

“We are worried about the excessive borrowing, but we don’t need to if we explore more revenue drive. This is the only way out. The Senate has helped in stabilising the economy of this country through various interventions.

“In stemming the tide , aggressive engagements with various revenue generating agencies by relevant committees in the Senate , will take place on quarterly basis this year in meeting up and even surpassing targeted revenues for budgetary implementation. The current status of low revenue to GDP ratio must be changed,” he stressed. said.

On security, Lawan lamented that Nigerians were tired of stories on such killings across various States of the Federation.