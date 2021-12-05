By Christopher Oji

The people of Adelayo Street, Jah-Micheal area of Badagry area of Lagos were on Sunday afternoon thrown into mourning as eight children were found dead in an abandoned car

The kids were suspected to have been suffocated from excessive heat being experienced due to climate change.

According to a resident, the children were declared missing on Saturday,and a search was party constituted,but they were not found until Sunday afternoon in the abandoned car owned by an old woman.

The resident said the owner of the vehicle, a woman, has been arrested by the police while the bodies have been moved to Badagry General Hospital.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu who confirmed the story, said :”The eight children were said to have mistakenly locked themselves in an abandoned car while playing. Their bodies have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy so as to determine the actual cause of death.

“Notwithstanding the report made to the Police, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough and speedy investigation into the circumstances surrounding their death. The CP also commiserates with the families of the victims”.

