More winners have emerged in the Better Life Billionaire Promo. In the second draw held in Lagos on Friday August 30, 10 participants won N5m each to bring the total payout in the weekly draw to N100m.

The winners include Agu Chukwuemeka, Lagos, Eze Rita, Lagos, Ashiru Fadekemi Abigail, Akure, Stephen Abiodun Emmanuel, Bauchi, Nura Bagudu Balarabe, Abuja, Alozie Kelechi Thankgod ,Abuja, Osunrinide Kehinde Ezekiel, Lagos, Kehinde Olalekan Lanre, Sango and Daniel Adesoji , Nasarawa. Some of the winners who were contacted immediately through telephone call expressed surprise at the financial windfall.

Speaking at the draw, Director General of the BLB promo, Mr. Celestine Achi, said: “the BLB Promo is not only novel in its idea but also its prizes are unprecedented as it is the highest paying gaming promo in the history of lottery in Nigeria. He said NNB Capital and Investment Limited is touching and changing lives with this promo.

Achi urged Nigerians to take advantage of the promo to change their story. To participate in the promo, users of GSM networks in Nigeria should dial *5453# or text blbpromo to 5453 on MTN network. He said that participants in the promo could also visit www.blbpromo.com to play.

Much excitement characterized the second promo draw as previous winners testified of how they emerged to become instant millionaires. Ifereuwem Umoeka, a winner from Calabar, could not contain her excitement. “I had only 800 naira and I decided to risk my last card for the promo and so I played the weekly draw with 200 naira and the mega draw with 500 naira leaving me with only 100 naira”.

She said that she could not believe it that she won, noting that it is the first time she is counting millions that she doesn’t have to pay back.

A legal officer at the Lagos State Lotteries Board, Mrs Adenike Oyebamiji, who witnessed the draw, commended the transparent process especially as the draw was done digitally and winners were called immediately.