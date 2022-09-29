Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency, Cui Jianchun, will on Friday, September 30, declare open the 2022 Africa-China Economic Partnership Agenda Conference (ACEPAC) holding at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos, between 10am and 1pm.

The programme is being hosted by Afri-China Media Centre, in partnership with Renmin University of China, Beijing, and Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos. The theme is “Partnering with China to build Africa’s digital economy”.

The organisers appealed to participants to be time-conscious considering the time difference between Nigeria and China, saying: “We have a rich team and expect a rich harvest of ideas and information on how to move Nigeria’s/Africa’s digital economy in the right direction. It’s just three hours summit.”

Special presentations will be made by the Director General, NIIA, Prof Eghosa Osaghae; Mr Chu, Chienese Consul General; Mr Misty Uba, COO Global System Resources 360 Ltd; Prof Yan Yan, School of Journalism and Communication, Renmin University; Dr Efem Ubi, Director of Research, NIIA; Prof Zhong Xin, Deputy Director, Renmin University and Dr He Wen Ping, Professor, Renmin University.

Guests are expected to join the summit from all over the world and the event will be moderated by Mr Ikenna Emewu, ED, Afri-China Media Centre.