Themed: ‘Feel Africa’, this year’s edition of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) will feature four days of thrilling and innovative programme of activities that will cater to a wide range of audiences from entertainment to music business to tourism and destination marketing.

According to the organisers, the event, which is holding at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, kicks off with a welcome soiree on Wednesday, November 20 at the poolside of the hotel from 6pm. This is a reception in honour of AFRIMA nominees and delegates, African Union officials, members of the International Committee of AFRIMA, international and local media as well as other invited guests.

As part of its Social Responsibility Initiative, AFRIMA will pay a visit to a primary school situated in Lagos State on Thursday, November 21 to sustain the drive begun by the International Committee of AFRIMA in Gambia in 2015, to raise consciousness for the African child’s education and literacy on the continent.

The visit will create opportunities for motivational conversations between the pupils and the delegation consisting of various African music super stars, government officials, African Union officials, AFRIMA executives, and many others.

The AFRIMA Music Village, a concert parading top music stars from Africa, will take place at Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos on Thursday, November 21. It starts at 6pm and ticket to the venue is a branded AFRIMA T-shirt.

The event will be broadcast live on DSTV channel 198, GOTV channel 29, Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower FM Network, Kennis FM, Silverbird Television (STV), and HIP TV, amongst over 84 stations across the world.

On Friday, November 22, at the Grand Ballroom, Eko Hotels and Suites, holds the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS), an annual summit of networking and interaction among music professionals, music executives, government officials and other stakeholders in the music, media and financial sectors of Africa.

The programme sets an atmosphere for discussions on the potential present in the African music industry and ways to harness its socio-economic gains. Registration for AMBS is now open on the AFRIMA website, www.afrima.org.

Later on Friday evening, the AFRIMA nominees’ party will hold. Tagged: ‘Fire and Ice’, the exclusive party for this year’s nominees has a few surprises in store for the guests and it also promises to be a night of extreme fun and social interactions.

Saturday, November 23 ushers in the main awards event with the red carpet moment at 4pm. The main awards ceremony follows at 7.30pm.

Sharing her excitement, associate producer, AFRIMA, Adenrele Niyi, said: “We are excited about this year’s AFRIMA events as these are interesting times for African music and creatives. The entire music world is looking forward to November 20 to 23 in Lagos. I especially look forward to the Music Summit, where every attendee gets to part with some new knowledge of the African Music Industry. And we still reminisce on the high energy from the last Music Village experience in Ghana, with over 60,000 people packed in the Independence Square, Accra. Lagos will surely leave us spellbound.”

Also expressing his expectations for the events, International Advisor to AFRIMA, Rikki Stein, said, “AFRIMA has never disappointed my expectations, and I know that this year will reflect even more Africanness, as the theme for 2019 goes ‘Feel Africa’ the unique and beautiful essence of African music and culture will be portrayed to its fullest during the events.”