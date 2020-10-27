Doris Obinna

West African Seasoning Company Limited (WASCO), makers of Aji-no-Moto seasoning, recently engaged members of the Home Economics Teachers Association of Nigeria (HETAN), Lagos State chapter, in a cooking competition.

The association, it was gathered, started in the year 1972 to discuss ways and means to enlighten the society about the subject. They are responsible for the teaching of Home Economics adequately at all levels of education, identifying the problems of Home Economics education, mobilising all stakeholders toward solving the problems and providing opportunity and guidance in the preparation of useful, effective teaching aids. The association has many members from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The fun competition, which had four female and two males representing the six districts of HETAN in Lagos State, saw the contestant from District Three, Mr. Adeyemo Ademola, emerge winner as his three-course meal of ogbonor soup, oat meal, banana pudding and zobo drink was adjudged the best. Taking the second position was Mr. Ezekiel Ogundele of District Six, while Miss Ibojo Mercy Bukola of District Five came third.

Speaking at the event held recently in Lagos, WASCO’s head of marketing, Mr. Isah Hassan Shallangwa, said, Nigerians should not entertain any fear consuming its products.

“The benefits of the seasoning include enhancing and promoting the deliciousness of our meals. It reduces salt intake and it is rich in glutamate, one of the free amino acids. Almost all seasonings contain MSG,” Shallangwa said.

The winners were awarded their prizes, and consolation prizes were given to the other contestants. The audience also went home with various gifts from WASCO, including Aji-no-Moto MSG and other food seasonings produced by the Japanese company.

Adeyemo, one of the winners, who could not hide his joy, commended WASCO’s management for enhancing their culinary knowledge through their products: “In fact, Aji-no-Moto is a good seasoning that I will recommend for homes all over the world, as it truly brings out the deliciousness in food.”

Ogundele also explained: “I am a caterer and I use Aji-no-Moto for my cooking and my customers love the taste of my food. Since the day they told us about this competition, I have been preparing. It is important to know the right quantity to use for each meal and since I have been using it, I have never heard any complaint from my customers.”

WASCO’s corporate communication manager, Mrs. Francisca Ikediashi, commended the HETAN members for their engagement and active participation. She urged them to continue to dispel any myth or misconception, while reminding the people of the emotional and nutritional benefits of the Aji-no-Moto seasoning.

Ikediashi remarked that, as part of boosting the image of their company and brand, WASCO was committed to working with HETAN in making Aji-no-Moto a household name in food seasoning.

On her part, HETAN Lagos State chapter president, Mrs. Olorunfunmi Janet Olabisi, said: “We are particularly delighted with the added knowledge that Aji-no-Moto helps with salt reduction in our food without any loss to the deliciousness.

“Now that WASCO has demonstrated this in the cooking competition, we are happy. It is now our duty to take this information to our students and the general public.”