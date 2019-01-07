History was made on December 28, 2018, in Ndiokpalaeze, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, when a distinguished son of the community, Fredrick Chidozie Okoli, was crowned Okwaeze IV.

It was a colourful ceremony held at the Ndiopkalaeze Civic Centre. The event attracted eminent personalities, including traditional rulers, government functionaries and other dignitaries from other parts of Anambra State and beyond.

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano had, on July 25, 2018, issued the royal father a certificate of recognition.

On coronation day, before the arrival of the new king, the place was already filled to capacity with the Umuada, women born in the community but married to men in other communities, as well as in-laws, friends and well-wishers who had come from far and near.

The guests were treated to songs and cultural displays by various groups and the Nkpokiti dancers. Members of the Eze’s cabinet had also taken their position to receive the king at the arena.

The arrival of the royal father, Okwaeze IV, around midday was announced with seven gunshots. The new king stepped out with his wife, Ugoeze, Lolo Uzumma, to acknowledge greetings from the crowd, moving round the square with his cabinet members.

In line with the tradition of the community it was the Akajiofors that did the crowning at the centre of the square, with those in attendance looking on. Shouts of Eze iga diooo (long live the king) rent the air. There were 21 gunshots as the royal father was crowned king.

When the Akajiofors were done with the crowning, the king rose again with Ugoeze and moved round to greet his people. His moves were rhythmic, as he danced with royal steps with his cabinet members and the Ugwu Ndiokpalaeze.

Some of the special guests were allowed to make a few comments, including the member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ben Nwankwo. Lots of gift items were subsequently presented to the royal father. The people thereafter retired to the palace for the reception, where assorted food and drinks were in generous supply.