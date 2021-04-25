Excitement as Aspira unveils singer, Davido as brand ambassador for VIVA

Aspira Nigeria Ltd has inked a mouthwatering ambassadorship deal with international superstar, Davido (David Adeleke) as the brand ambassador for VIVA, Aspira’s flagship and one of Nigeria’s leading detergent & multipurpose soap brands in Nigeria.

The event was held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos and attended by a cross section of the Nigerian media and stakeholders in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Speaking, Aspira Head of Marketing, Mr. Santhosh Kumar Nair said: “Aspira decided to sign on the prolific hit maker and boss of DMW because of his dynamism, popularity among Nigerian youths and his hardworking disposition which has put Nigeria on the global music map.

“We are glad to inform the Nigerians that henceforth, Davido will be the official face of our Viva brand”. He added.

Enumerating reason why the multi-award-winning singer was chosen by Viva, Mr. Kumar said that Davido is no doubt through his music making Nigerians proud all over the world. That he is one of Nigeria’s top brands is not in doubt. He has contributed immensely towards the entertainment industry in Nigeria and continues to inspire millions of Nigerian youths and this is in consonance with the core values at Aspira which is youth empowerment hence there is an alignment between Davido’s vision and the core values of Viva as a brand. The synergy between both brands would impact the society in positive, unique and in significant ways.

The new brand ambassador, Davido expressed profound delight at the unveiling of the product, stating that the product- the launch was in line with the tradition of the company to break new grounds and deliver a high-quality products to their customers. He said he accepted to join the family after doing due diligence and background study of what the company is about and discovered the brand has initiated so many youth-based projects and community development programs.

He implored his fans in Lagos and the rest of Nigeria to join him as he is set to launch his marketing strategy for Viva plus with the rest of his media team.

Aspira Nigeria Limited is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of personal health care and laundry products in Nigeria.

Located in the Northern commercial city of Kano, Aspira Nigeria Ltd. began operations in Nigeria in 2009, with the production of various detergents and soaps. Today it has expanded to 12 manufacturing facilities and their products are distributed across Nigeria.

Due to Covid19 pandemic in the country, Aspira decided to develop a detergent that could reduce the risk of spreading illness-causing viruses in addition to keeping clothes stain-free, in addition to their Viva Detergent packs.

That initiative gave birth to Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer, Nigeria’s leading detergent and multi-purpose soap which was developed under multi-enzyme and eco-friendly technologies and contains zero percent bleach. It is gentle on fabrics and works even in cold water.