James Ojo Adakole

It was all fun yesterday when residents of Bankole Odegbami Efunleye Talabi Estate (BOET), Ikeja, Lagos held the maiden end of the year party of the quiet residential locale.

The even, which featured three categories of residents (children, teens and adults) in the estate brought different ethnic nationalities together.

According to Secretary General of BOET Estate, Mr. Falegon Paul, the aim of the event was to further unite the inhabitants.

“The purpose of the party is to bring all residents together so we can know ourselves because we live as a family. Such unity has helped us to transform the estate significantly from what it used to be in the past.

“Before now, the area used to be dirty and power supply was an issue while security was not that strong. But the situation has changed. We now have a neat and serene atmosphere with tight security. So, we are trying to constantly improve the estate,” Paul said.

Some parents and children who spoke with Sunday Sun described the event as memorable while they also commended the organizers.

“The party is really okay. I feel happy dancing with my friends and playing games with them,” Jason Okeh told Sunday Sun.

Also speaking, Adijat Mohammed expressed her joy attending the event. “I feel happy to grace the event, it’s a lovely experience,” she said.

“We commend the organizers because beyond the estate, it brought together people from different parts of the country,” said Mr. Stanley Zebulon, parent of one children at the party.