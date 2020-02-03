Moses Akaigwe

There was palpable excitement recently at the Federal Place Hotel in Lagos as CFAO Equipment, authorised distributor of JCB construction equipment in Nigeria, held guests spellbound with the demonstration of the brand’s range of machines.

A subsidiary of the CFAO Group, CFAO Equipment organised the event on Thursday, January 23, in collaboration with JCB officials, and with industry stakeholders and customers, in attendance

JCB District Sales Manager, West, and Central Africa, Ilas Chater, revealed that “we selected CFAO as our partner because they can represent us well and provide quality after-sales service, and we thank our customers for their continuous patronage’.

He added that JCB has launched new models of construction equipment suitable for the African Market with minimal electronics, fuel efficiency, adaptable to different sulphuric fuel levels, and easy to maintain.

After the keynote speech, the guests were invited to witness a thrilling demonstration experience as different features of the JCB machines were showcased.

In the course of the event, CFAO donated a cheque of N150,000.00 to a young Nigerian, Idorenyin Francis Emmanuel who constructed a prototype of an excavator labeled with the JCB logo.

The Country Delegate/Managing Director of CFAO Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletier, said CFAO’s gesture was “a way of encouraging emmanuel in his education and innovation”.

Sales Manager for JCB Nigeria, Mr. Victor Ogbeide-Igiebor, emphasized the role CFAO plays in ensuring that customers are offered high-quality maintenance services with genuine spare parts. Some of the JCB products distributed by CFAO in Nigeria include: Backhoe loaders, tracked and wheeled excavators, tele-trucks, wheel loaders, vibromax, and tele-handler.

JCB was founded in 1945 by Joseph Cyril Bamford in the United Kingdom with a reputation for quality, efficiency and innovative products, serving the construction, logistics, agriculture, mining industries in different parts of the world.

CFAO has been in Nigeria for over 117 years. The group is well-known for its distribution of globally renowned brands with technical expertise for after-sales service.