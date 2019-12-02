Moses Akaigwe

Global auto maker, Changan, and its exclusive national partner in Nigeria, Stallion Motors, have kept the promise of gradually widening the range of its exciting vehicles available in the local market by launching two new models at an impressive ceremony in Lagos.

The new kids on the block – Alsvin, a sedan; CS55, a stylishly designed mid-size SUV; and CS95, an even more endowed and bigger {SUV} sister – were presented to guests at the event as vehicles being positioned to follow the trail of success blazed by their precursor, the all-pleasing Changan CS35.

Changan first berthed on the local market with the CS35 SUV unveiled in May, 2018 by Stallion {followed months later by the elegant CS 75} with a pledge to bring more of the exciting cars from the soaring brand.

At the latest launch on Friday in Changan Motors Nigeria showroom on Akin Adesola Street in Victoria Island, Lagos, Stallion Motors officials explained that introducing the top quality, but competitively priced Changan vehicles is in line with the policy of providing a wide spectrum of brands and models to suit various needs and budgets in the Nigerian market.

Affirming this, Stallion Group CFO {Chief Finance Officer}, Mr. Samar Sapre, said in addition to widening the Changan range, the new models underscore the company’s commitment towards bringing feature-packed, best-in-class quality in affordable range to the Nigerian customers.

Sapre informed the guests that Stallion Motors has sales and service outlets in seven locations across Nigeria; two in Lagos and one each in Abuja, Ibadan, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt. The company, according to him, has invested in a state-of-the-art central auto parts and service centre at Orile Lagos, to support the distribution of genuine parts across the nation to keep all the vehicles it sells in good motoring condition.

He further said, “The service facilities offer preventive maintenance, mechanical and electrical repair to body shop and paint booth, and are periodically trained by Changan to ensure best service delivery.”

In his remarks, Changan Head Middle East and Africa business, Mr. Lucas Xiang, stated that Nigeria is a very important market for Changan’s global business. He disclosed that the new Alsvin sedan, as well as CS 55 and CS 95, mid and high-end SUVs, are equipped with new-generation platform, contemporary design and would offer best-in-class efficiency, performance and comfort.

He assured that the vehicles would further enhance the Changan brand’s ethos of “Lasting Safety”.

Changan is one of the top Chinese auto brands that is gaining immense popularity worldwide and is known for its value offering across automotive segments. It boasts an industrial history stretching back 157 years.

With 32 years of experience in building and selling passenger vehicles, Changan is an early leader in the auto industry. Each day, more than 8,500 consumers buy a new Changan worldwide and its increasingly becoming one of the trustworthy brands in the West African market.

Here is a summary of the characteristics of each of the three vehicles introduced as “best for the Nigerian roads” at the event:

Alsvin V3 is the entry level sedan equipped with a 1.5L engine, automatic transmission. It is a brand new, dynamic, and family friendly sedan offering customers excellent value for money, safety, stylish exterior and interior design with ample space.

CS 55 is designed and developed by Changan’s European design team, and its shape draws inspiration from Obsidian (Vulcanic Glass). It is equipped with 1.5L petrol engine with six-speed automatic transmission.

CS 95 is a work of art that integrates a simple design into extraordinary functions. It is equipped with the Blue Core 2.0L turbo GDI direct injection supercharged engine – which is the best in class. It’s joined with the globally advanced Aisin six-speed automatic transmission and the latest BorgWarner NexTrac intelligent all-wheel drive system.

Present at the launch were dignitaries from Stanbic IBTC and Norland Nigeria, who shared positive experiences with Changan vehicles their companies had used for over five years.

Stallion accounts for about 45 percent of the new car business in the country, and is one of the strongest players in the automotive industry by the virtue of its vast distribution network. The exclusive national partnership with Changan in Nigeria is driven through Stallion group organisation, Zahav Automobile Co., to bring the best in class products and service to the Nigerian consumer. Some of these popular vehicles are assembled locally and are engineered for the road condition in the country.