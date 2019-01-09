The cosy confines of Ndubuisi Park, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, was agog on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Scores of different groups comprising families, associates and friends had congregated at the venue for an afternoon of fun and entertainment.

Among such groups were some members of the Lagos branch of Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti, Old Boys Association, Class of ’87, who were at the park with their wives and other family members.

The event was the 2018 family reunion for the old boys, who were all members of the 1982 – 1987 class of the first high school in Ekitiland.

It was an afternoon of undiluted conviviality; the camaraderie among members of the class was palpable. The ambience was inviting, as a cool breeze enveloped the venue.

In his opening remarks, president of the Lagos branch and vice president of the general body of the Class of ’87, Mr. Ope Obafemi, said the class had been planning a reunion for long and expressed gratitude to God that the event eventually became a reality. He praised members of the planning committee, headed by Mr. Olaniyi Orimoloye, for their sacrifice and selflessness.

Obafemi, who is president, Rotary Club of Ojodu-Abiodun, Lagos, explained to the gathering that Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti, has a very functional alumni association, adding that each class also maintains its own association as a sub-unit of the national body. He explained that the camaraderie and bond among Christ’s School Old Boys had always been strong, asserting that associating with the alumni body was always a thing of pride. He dismissed insinuations that Christ’s School’s old boys related like members of a secret society.

“We are not a secret society,” he said. “We are only proud of our alma mater because we believe it is the best secondary school in the world. That was the tradition that we met as little boys and fresh students of Christ’s School 37 years ago. Many of our members are in different continents, but we maintain a deep bond. Some of us have also passed away. But we give God the glory that those of us privileged to be alive have all remained close friends till date. We put this event together so that we would familiarise ourselves with one another’s families.”

Obafemi also explained to the children some of the virtues imbued in students of Christ’s School – virtues of hard work and industry, integrity, excellence and good character.

He told the wives and children of members that many eminent men in Nigeria are old boys of Christ’s School, including the current governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“If you need help, and you encounter an old boy of Christ’s School, once he’s aware that you’re an old boy or a family member of an old boy, consider that help rendered. The bond we share is that strong,” Obefemi said.

A member of the set, Mr. Dayo Obasa, an engineer, regaled the gathering with funny stories of adventures engaged in by members of the set as well as some pranks played by some of them during their days at Christ’s School.

There was plenty to eat and drink, just as the children were treated to considerable fun. Some of them rode on horses, while some others rode on bikes, played on bouncing castles and played other games.

Present at the event were Obafemi, his wife, Adetola, and their children, Anjo- laoluwa and Diekololaoluwa; Tope Bentop Adeboboye, his wife, Oludayo, and their children, Oluwanifemi, Adebobola and Adedamola as well as their cousin, Elizabeth Adande; Obasa, his wife, Janet, and daughter, Fiyinfoluwa Otamendi; Wasiu Adeyemi, his wife, Helen, and children, Adedamola, Chris- tianah and Samuel; and Olaniyi Orimoleye, his wife, Abiola, and his children, Heritage, Glory, Emmanuella and Daniel.

Also at the event was Sola Ogunleye, his wife, Oluseun, and children, Ademiloyin, Ademileye and Ademilayo; Tolu Akinbuli and his wife, Oluwatoyin, and his children, Toluwase, Oluwamayode and Oluwaferanmi; Olusegun Esho and his children, Temiloluwa, Tioluwanimi and Tiwaloluwa, as well as

Mr. Zubair Ibrahim. Many of the children pleaded that the reunion should be a quarterly or biannual event.