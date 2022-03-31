On Saturday, March 19, children at the Life Changer Less Privilege Home, located at House 6, AA Close, 7th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos, had cause to smile as they sang and prayed for members of Rock of Salvation Prayer Ministry when they visited the orphanage home with gift items.

Some of the items presented during the visit which ranged from clothes, packets of books and biros, shoes, packs of toilet rolls, cartons of biscuits, cartons of Fresh yo drinks, cartons of juice, packets of sweets among others

The elated orphans prayed that God would reward their visitors and preserve them for future assignments to humanity. Two of the female girls who prayed for the visitors asked God to bless those of them that are not yet married with life partners, bless those seeking for the fruit of the womb with children, provide jobs for the jobless among them, and grant them financial breakthrough and freedom as well as good health.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In her remarks, Pastor Vivian Ogechi Okere, thanked the management of the orphanage home for giving them the privilege to visit. The essence of this visit is to show love and bless those that are in need that at the end of the day, God Almighty will open doors for them.

“ We came here collectively as a ministry and we bought items for them and to bless them and show love that God has not forsaken them that heaven is with them.