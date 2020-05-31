Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Christians in Ondo State today held Sunday worship service after many weeks of closure of religious centres in the state as a result of Coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the worshippers were excited as they gathered in their various churches to worship.

The state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has last week announced the reopening of religious centres in the state.

However, the Governor directed the worship centres to obey all hygienic procedures guiding COVID 19 as laid down by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The churches in the state in compliance to the Governor’s directive opened yesterday after aboutbut10 weeks of total closure.

However, the church activities were monitored by the state Commissioner for Healy, Dr Wahab Adegbenro and other members of the state task force on COVID-19.

Adegbenro in his assessment said the churches he visited complied with government directives while holding their services.

Commenting, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale advised the people of the state to obey government’s precautionary directives so that the pandemic can be kept at bay.

In their reactions, Rev. Zacheaus Ashabi of St.Mary the Virgin Anglican Church and expressed delight on the opening of churches and promised to continue to abide by all government rules governing the lift of ban as agreed upon.