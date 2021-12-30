It is a new dawn for National Coconut Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NACOPPMAN), Imo State chapter, as new executive members have emerged to run the affairs of the organization for the next four years.

With the election and the calibre of persons bestowed with the mantle of leadership, a fresh breath of life has enveloped the organisation. A stakeholder said: “There is no doubt that there is a new lease of life for the group. The success or failure of any organisation depends on the content and character of the leadership. The new ‘coconut heads’ will lead us to the Promised Land.”

The election conducted by the association’s national vice-president, South East zone, who is also the electoral committee chairman for the zone, produced Mr. Nnamdi Cos-Ukwuoma as the state chairman, Mrs. Uchechi Mercy Chinagorom as deputy chairperson and Mr. Lazarus Chikwendu as secretary-general.

Others elected were Mr. Alameziem Cajethan (assistant secretary), Mr. Ogbuji Eugene Anayo (financial secretary), Evan Ebere Nwaduvu (treasurer) and Anyanwu Theodore (organising secretary). Nwangwu Chimeremeze Victor emerged publicity secretary, Andrew Chidiebere Aganugwa clinched the position of assistant organising secretary, while Lady Patricia Okpara picked the position of assistant financial secretary.

Speaking after the election and administration of oath of office in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, Cos-Ukwuoma thanked all the people who graced the event, pointing out that the position was a call to duty, commitment and dedication. He added that he and his team were determined to move the association to a greater heights in the state.

He said: “As your beloved member in whom you are well pleased, I am happy and inspired by the outpouring of praise, appreciation, encouragement and support from all the members. This position is a call to duty, not just to fullfil all righteousness. The confidence and trust you all have reposed in me by electing me state chairman of this great association will never be taken for granted. We will not let the association down. We will take the association to the next level of prosperity and relevance.

“I also want to thank all my Ogas- at – the top and colleagues for your overwhelming support. It is a great honour to be blessed with this cooperative and caring team who have stood by me. I congratulate my fellow members of the executive elected with me today, wishing all of us a successful, peaceful result -oriented tenure and open-minded stewardship. On behalf of my team, we are assuring all that we will work tirelessly to uplift the association’s banner in Imo state. We hope to see the association on top of the list in the agricultural sector in Nigeria.”

Earlier, in a keynote address, the national president of the association, Mrs. Nma Okechukwu, described the event as historic since the inception of NACOPPMAN Imo state chapter. She noted that the active mobilisation and participation by members for the actualisation of the maiden election, flag off and awareness campaign with the theme: ACTUALIZING COSIN was impressive and commendable, while expressing gratitude to the newly elected Imo State chapter of the association ably led by Mr. Nnamdi Cos- Ukwuoma for passionately taking the leadership responsibility to pioneer the establishment of NACOPPMAN in Imo state.

Speaking through the national vice president, South East zone, Pastor Elvis Okolie, she commended both the state governor and the commissioner for agriculture for their willingness to promote the coconut industry through the numerous agricultural development programmes in the state. He added that NACOPPMAN is the Apex body to coordinate, nurture, promote the growth and economic development of the coconut value chain in Nigeria and globally.

The state director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Christian Iwuchukwu, in his speech, expressed joy that,with the putting in place of a proper executive of NACOPPMAN, Imo would begin to enjoy the privileges other states have been enjoying in the coconut subsector. He recalled that he was disheartened to learn some years ago that there was no leadership to take delivery of coconut inputs sent from NIFOR to Imo State.

According to him, his joy knew no bounds when he received the invitation to the event.