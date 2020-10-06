Ademola Aderemi

It was a day of excitement in Lekki, Lagos, recently, when dignitaries trooped to the area in their numbers to see the Corona Day Secondary School unveiled.

The educational institution, which has been in existence for 65 years, has been run for years as a boarding school. The new addition, it was gathered, will cater to the needs of those not inclined to staying in school hostels. The new school is situated within the premises of Corona Schools in Abijo the Government Residential Area (GRA), along Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Chairman, Corona Schools Trust Council, Justice Bukunola Adebiyi, said the idea of establishing a day school was part of the school’s strategic plan for expansion drawn between 2003 and 2008.

“At that time, Lekki Schools, which is where we are presently, started as a temporary location while this edifice that we are in today was being constructed. We moved here in 2014,” she said.

Recalling that Corona Secondary School has been in Agbara for 25 years, Adebiyi noted that the day secondary school was an expansion of the school’s expertise at delivering qualitative secondary education.

“We have the experience, the facility, the personnel and proven track records in secondary education in this country,” she added.

She said work would commence soon on the permanent site. “The designs are in and, very soon, construction would commence on the permanent site for the secondary school. Due to setbacks suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-year projection that we initially had to deliver the permanent site might not be visible. However, within two and a half years, God willing, the permanent site of the secondary school should be ready.”

A member of the institution’s trust council, Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman, reflected on how special the accomplishment was for him and the school in general: “For me, today is a very special day. It is like a dream come through. My association with Corona started 35 years ago when my first set of children attended Corona School in Victoria Island. The younger ones also went to Corona.

“There is always this conversation about the merits and demerits of boarding education. The whole idea of the day school is to give parents a choice.”

He expressed appreciation to the pioneer parents of the school for entrusting their children with the school, pledging that the children would be the better for it.

Addressing the pioneer students and parents present at the event, chairman, board of trustees of the school, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, said they had all carved their names in the school’s history books.

“Ibeju-Lekki is the new Lagos, hence it is just ideal that we bring to it the culture of excellence. At Corona, we do more than academics. We develop children in a 360 format. We develop them in sports, presentations, technology, modesty, leadership, character, and including community service.

“We inculcate the attitude of giving back and helping the needy into our students so that they grow up with an attitude of giving and improving their environment for the good of all. Very soon, our environment would start benefiting and feeling the impact of our community service. Our students have also taken a good share in the use of technology. No Corona child was left behind. They all took their courses digitally even as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“We also have Corona College of Education, where we train all our teachers and aspiring students who choose teaching as a profession and, very soon, we would be metamorphosing into Corona University of Education,” he said.

Chief executive officer, Corona Schools Trust Council, Mrs. Adeyoyin Adesina, said the school’s team had been carefully put together, describing them as accomplished educators.

In a chat, the school’s administrator, Anthony Ilobinso, disclosed that his plans for CDSS was to make it an environment where learning is nurtured and where students’ interests and talents are discovered and groomed.

“We have in place students, structures and even the personnel required in achieving this. We have professionals who understand what the Corona brand stands for. We have a lot of technology tools, and wonderful facilities available to our students. When our students come out, they are well-rounded and prepared for the next steps in their academic journey,” he said.

One of the parents, Mr. John Agu, expressed optimism that his ward would be fully prepared in academics and other areas, noting that the reputation of the school was quite fantastic.

“I am persuaded that my child here would be well groomed in all areas, since the school is well known for instilling quality education in children,” he said.

One of the students, Oghenemaro Odiete, said she was excited to be among the pioneer students. She said her academic life would benefit greatly from her parents’ decision to enrol her in the school. Another student, Mudiaga Adjogda, expressed similar sentiments.

Students, parents, council members and other guests were later conducted on a tour of the school, including classrooms, libraries and laboratories, among others.

Dignitaries at the event included the financial controller, Corona Schools Trust Council, Mr. Adewale Soremi; chairman, board of trustees, Corona Secondary Schools, Yusuf; bember, governing board, Corona Schools Trust Council, Mrs. Sekinat Yusuf; chairman, Corona Schools Trust Council, Honourable Justice Bukunola Adebiyi; trustee, Corona Schools Trust Council, Sulaiman; CEO, Corona Schools Trust Council, Mrs. Adesina; school adminstrator, Corona Day Secondary School, Lekki, Ilobinso; director of education, Mrs. Dafeta Amelia; and principal, Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamilola.