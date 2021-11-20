By Job Osazuwa

It was awards galore and morale boosting at the Corona Secondary School Speech and Prize-giving Day, recently held at the school’s premises in Agbara Estate, Ogun State.

Students, driver, gardener, guards, health workers and others smiled home with different awards.

The students were recognised for their brilliance and excellent performances, both in internal and external examinations.

As gathered, the day, apart from appreciating academic prowess, was to also encourage well-behaved students and also academic staff for their dedication and contribution to the success of the school in different ways.

The event titled, “Stand Up! Stand Out for Excellence – No One Left Behind”, held on November 14, 2021 would be remembered for long by those who were honoured.

The school’s principal, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamilola, noted that the event was to celebrate virtually every student and staff of the college, pointing out that there is a star in every human being. She stated that every Corona child was worth celebrating.

The event was graced by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, as well as the alumni of the school, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who had also worked in the school in various capacities and retired as director in 2014 before getting a government appointment.

Delivering her address, an alumna, Oyinda Egbeyemi, took a cursory look at her days as a student of the school, and how she surmounted every obstacle she encountered.

She charged the students to believe in themselves, take on challenges on the standard of excellence, develop a sense of excellence, and mindset of strength.

“It is also very important to take on challenges, take the bull by the horn and make sure you stand up for excellence. To excel is a great thing and something everyone must yearn to attain,” she said.

Another alumna of the school, Nofisat Haliru, a lawyer, opined that time spent in the secondary school, especially when in a boarding school, was the perfect time for self-discovery for any student.

She said: “It is really the first time in our lives where we are able to have some form of independence from the ever monitoring eyes of our loving parents, and we are immersed into a system which moulds us but also allows us to decide the shape we want to be moulded into.

“As a student of Corona Secondary School, whether you’re in Year 7, 8 or 12, every single day, every single task and every single activity is an opportunity for you to begin the introduction of a new chapter in this book called life.”

She said to stand out for excellence; the students must put in an effort and be ready to make necessary sacrifices to reach a desired outcome.

“The moment you limit your ability to whether or not you can do better than your classmates, you have got it completely wrong because your growth or level of achievement should not be dependent on another person’s abilities. You should strive to be a better you in every way,” she noted.

Various awards were given to those deserving of such awards. Tobechukwu Okolo, Adekunfola Olowodola, and Kaido Obikili, emerged as the first, second and third best students of year 7 respectively, with an overall percentage ratings of 92.92, 92.72, and 89.70 respectively. In the same vein, Abdullah Sule, Peace Odunuga and Gbemisola Marquis emerged as the first, second, and third best students of year 8, with an overall percentage ratings of 89.13, 88.13 and 87.28 respectively.

Three students: Oyintariere Akika, Munachiso Onyekwere, and Abiodun Marqis in year 9, emerged as the first, second, and third best students with average grades of 5.8, 5.5, and 5.4 respectively in the external examination awards (Cambridge Checkpoint) 2020/2021 academic year. Also, Oyindoubra Akika, Ogechukwu Alloh, and Mardiat-Iman Ibrahim-Iman, were rated as the first, second and third best students in year 10, with their overall percentage ratings of 94.85, 89.36 and 89.30 respectively.

For year 11, Somtochukwu Ike, Toluwanimi Sonuga, and George Nnona, emerged as the first, second and third best, with a percentage difference of 89.79, 85.66, and 85.51 respectively. Applauded by fellow students and guests, a year 11 student of the school, Khaleel Abiru, emerged as the recipient of the ‘Principal Special Recognition Award’.

While explaining while he got the award, the school’s principal, Mrs Oluwadamilola described Abiru as a student with a heart of gold and team-spirit. She said Abiru has a very selfless, humble, and caring personality despite his wide achievements in sports and academics.

“He is very passionate about the welfare of others and is the only student who would always see through my smiles whenever I am stressed or worried, and doesn’t fail to encourage me to take a rest. He doesn’t fail to compliment me when I am looking bright. He is always willing to help out even without being told. I always look forward to hearing from him every day,” she said.

Abiru was equally described by the junior students in lower classes as a role model prefect that they all look up to and would love to emulate when in senior class.

Others who excelled were Oluwamurewa Fadare, Chisom Ike, Mofesola Olusola-Falodun, Blessing Obed, Roqeebat Koleosho, and Ifeoluwa Demechi, as they were recognised for having a perfect score of 6.0, in the Cambridge Checkpoint examination, while Folasade Adefisayo cash award for the best student in Checkpoint went to Oyintariere Akika.

Another highlight of the event was when the non-teaching academic staff of the school, including those who have spent over 30 years working for the school in same respective capacities, were awarded as most dedicated staff.

Other recipients of the award included, Blessing Ezeala, Mfonobong Umoh, Gbenga Oshilaja, Mercy Onwunta, Ovaisam Urom, Bose Josiah, and Moses Akapo, who were recognised as the most dedicated teaching staff, administrative staff, pastoral staff, class/form teacher (senior), class/form teacher (junior), house coordinator, maintenance staff, ground staff and gardener respectively.

