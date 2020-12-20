By Tony Ogaga

The stage is set for the kickoff of De Konecta Africa, a pan-African reality TV show designed to take African youths off the streets and connect them with their mentors in order to help them achieve their dreams through role model influence, mentorship and economic empowerment following its unveiling recently at Queen Park Events Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

Powered by Imo Global Communications Concepts Limited in partnership with The Sun newspapers, the event was anchored by Mr. Ibu and Chinwe Nnorom and it attracted the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry in Nigeria including Nigerian international, Joseph Yobo and Nollywood practitioner and Dr. Sola Fosudo.

Acting chairman of the occasion, Onuoha Ukeh, MD, The Sun Publishing Limited, showered encomiums on the organisers for the vision and hoped youths not just in Nigeria but across Africa will be able to tap into the initiative.

“What we are seeing here today is a product of resilience. I remember when I met with the team and I saw the passion they radiated. Immediately, I said The Sun would be part of it. And plans were made but nobody planned for COVID-19 which happened and delayed everything. But that the event is holding this night is an indication that although COVID-19 is deadly, it cannot stop us from doing what we should do.”

Ukeh emphasised that in a world where there were many distractions, youths need to be guided and identified mentorship, education and high moral values as necessary tools for the youths to succeed.