Moses Akaigwe

Dana Motors Limited, in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Corporation (DFM), has launched the latter’s range of cars into the Nigerian competitive auto market with a pledge to satisfy the customers’ preferences and after-sales needs.

At a ceremony inside DFM’s new showroom on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, the partners disclosed that the vehicles, including sedans, a uniquely crafted SUV and an all-terrain P16 pick-up, are assembled at Dana’s plant in Lagos. The line-up, it was learnt at the presentation, will be expanded in due course.

DFM was introduced at the launch as one of the global brands with vehicles known for their innovative designs and impressive engineering across the globe. A native of China, DFM has continued to spread its operations across the world with its growing network covering Africa, and now Nigeria.

Speaking on the collaboration, Managing Director/CEO of Dana Motors, Jacky Hathiramani, remarked, “All of us at Dana Motors are extremely proud to introduce DFM, the leading Chinese brand into the Nigerian automotive market. And we are here to build more than just great cars. We aim to set a new standard in the Nigerian auto industry by providing consumers with world-class products and services while engaging customers exceptionally with quality service deliveries at every touch point.

“Having been a major stakeholder and the leading company in the Nigerian auto industry, Dana Motors Limited has been offering best-in-class brands with a second to none after-sales service to customers in the country for over two decades. Together, both Dana Motors Limited and DFM Global, are committed to providing the best-in-class cars to meet our esteemed customers’ vehicular requirements and exceed their expectations with quality after sales services.”

Hathiramani was represented by a friend of the Dana Group, Alh. Hassan Grema.

The Commercial Manager, DFM Africa, Henry Lian, and the Principal Partner, DFM Nigeria, Stanley Ebeigbe, recommended the brand and its models to the guests, expressing their optimism that the vehicles would succeed in the local market, given their pedigree and performance in other countries.

Lian described DFM as the manufacturer of award-winning vehicles which are currently among the best-sellers in their country of origin, China, as well as some parts of Africa, where they endeared themselves to users with their attractive designs, high-tech features, and reliability.

The Commercial Manager affirmed that the brand’s distinctive design identity runs through the entire line-up of vehicles, making them immediately recognisable all over the world. He also stressed that the initial DFM model range in Nigeria is a foretaste of a big plan for the Nigerian auto market.

On the provision of after-sales service support for Dana Motors, Henry stated that the DFM global team was available to provide all the necessary spare parts and expertise in partnership with Dana Motors Limited.

The Vice President of Dana Motors, Olu Tikolo, assured guests that the locally produced compact sedan, SUV and all-terrain pick-up are specially built for the Nigerian market.

“We are delighted to announce that DFM brand model range will be produced here in Lagos,” said Tikolo. “Producing the vehicles in our assembly plant will enable us to sell highly tropicalised products in the Nigerian market while providing greater flexibility for our local customers.”

Dana Motors explained at the event that producing DFM in Nigeria would also enable it position the leading Chinese brand as one of the country’s fast-growing Asian auto marques.

“Dana Motors’ long-term objective with DFM brand is to replicate the success it has made with other motoring brands, it has been associated with over the years and, as rooted in its core operational drive, it’s poised to ensure that, ‘The Commitment to Service’, is reflected in everything it does in the Nigerian auto industry,” said Dana Motors Marketing Manager, Olawale Jimoh.