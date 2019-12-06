American rapper, James Guyton aka JG, is excited as he has traced his origin to Nigeria. The lead vocalist, songwriter and producer for the group, FriendsWitNobody (F.W.N.), who was recently in the country declared that his quest to find his African roots has finally yielded fruit as DNA tests have confirmed his Nigerian roots.

He said: “A direct DNA test conducted has linked me to my long-lost ancestors in Nigeria. It is no mystery that many African-Americans struggle with issues of historical displacement and abandonment due to slavery. Like other successful African-Americans in America, I found myself at a critical crossroads after facing the death of both my parents and needing answers. I began to question my identity, was I lucky or did my success have something to do with an innate ability to achieve?

“So, the search began and I began to look higher and deeper. This led me to my family tree. After digging through the family tree I decided to do a DNA test and all roots led back to the motherland, Nigeria,” he stated.

Born in Des Moines, he grew up in Sacramento, California where he had a rough upbringing and fell in love with music at an early age. He later moved to Denver, Colorado as an adult on a journey to find his deeper self and his higher calling to God after losing both parents.

A philanthropist, during his visit he impacted a community and affected some indigent lives.

“I have been able to put a borehole in Ogun state for people who never had running water and a new roof and ceiling on a widow’s house, and paid one year tuition for a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student. Also, a sum of N50, 000 has been earmarked for two persons who visit my page for financial assistance. This is aside the millions of naira I spend every month empowering people connected to my music.”

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to support the music industry, JG will be giving out N10,000 weekly in the course of the maiden edition of his #FWNGBUDanceChallenge, a campaign to promote his latest music project entitled, God Bless You.

On how to win, JG said contestants are to make a video dancing to #GODBLESSYOU ‘GBU’, upload on Instagram, then follow and tag @friendswitnobody! #FWNGBUDanceChallenge. Winners will be announced every Friday On @FriendsWitnobody IG page.