Iyamho, a sleepy town in Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State, is wearing a boisterous look. The Edo State University located in the town has announced that it would hold its second convocation on Saturday, November 7. And preparations for the ceremony have been in top gear.

Vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, told a press conference that various activities have been lined up to make the occasion memorable.

The weeklong event actually commenced last Friday with a Jumat service at the Central Mosque, Iyamho. Also, a thanksgiving service was held on Sunday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church/Edo University Chaplaincy, Iyamho.

The rescheduled fourth Founders’ Day Lecture, titled “The Nigerian Air Force: Making Giant Strides in Keeping Nigeria Safe,” is scheduled for Wednesday via a webinar on Zoom. Expected as guest lecturer is the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal SadiqueAbubakar, while the executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, would be chairman.

Another convocation lecture to be delivered by Prof. Adam Zahier of Worcester State University, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA, would be held on Friday, November 6. The lecture, which will also be delivered via a webinar on Zoom, is titled “The Impact of COVID-19 on Tertiary Education: A View from the West and Possible Implications for African Universities.” Minister for Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, would chair the event.

The convocation for the award of Edo University, Iyamho, degrees will also hold via a webinar on Zoom from 11am on Saturday, November 7.

While thanking the Edo State government, under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Prof. Aluyor pledged to continue to take Edo University, Iyamho, to enviable heights, as envisioned by the founding fathers. He, therefore, called on parents and guardians to key into the golden opportunity of educational revolution in the university to give their children and wards international standard education, which he noted, had been brought to their doorsteps at low cost.

Edo State University was established by the Edo State House of Assembly in 1916 and was accorded recognition by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on March 23 2016. It became the 41st state-owned university and 142nd university in Nigeria.

At the time, it was stated that the institution should be a centre of excellence and a model for a 21st century university in Nigeria. The institution said it would provide quality education of a world-class standard through teaching, research and community service.

And reiterating the institution’s commitment to delivering good education, Prof. Aluyor said: “We have an unwritten covenant with the good people of Edo State and other parents that our children’s education should not be unnecessarily delayed because of industrial actions. And we have kept to our word. Edo University, Iyamho, since inception, has continued to achieve milestones in its educational pursuits.