There was excitement and joy within the Igbo Diaspora Leadership Community over the weekend when Eze Cyril Umeakuka, Eze Ndi Igbo ,Akwa Ibom, was elected the President -General of the Association of Eze Ndi Igbo in the Diaspora. Eze Umeakuka is taking over from Eze Boniface Ibekwe who has completed his tenure for over a year, now.

The election was held at the WINNAS Hotel in the ancient city of Ifo in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State. Other Officers elected with Eze Umeakuka include the Deputy President_General, Eze(Sir) C.C.Okoli and Eze John-Greg Ezebuadi who was elected to the position of National Vice President of the Association’s Southern Chapter. Eze Godwin Omenaka was elected National Vice President, North while the Office of Secretary General went to Eze Anyagala Ochiriozuo. Eze Willy Ejimkonye,Eze (Prof.) Okunanmiri, Eze Charles Olisakwe and Eze Livinus Enwerenmadu were elected Treasurer, Financial Secretary, National Publicly Secretary and Assistant National Publicly, respectively. Eze (Ambassador,) Chukwudi Ihenetu, Eze Godwin Nwajagu, Ezekiel Onuejekwe, Eze Donatus Chukwumelugaba, Eze Jude Udobi and Eze Augustine Ojukwu were given the positions of Assistant Publicity Secretary Diaspora, Welfare Officer, Chief Provost, Assistant Provost and Chief Protocol Officer, respectively. Eze Chukwudi Ochendo, Eze Patrick Eneh, Eze Ambassador Fidelis Akwuba- Okafor, Eze Malachy Agbazue and Eze Peter Umeh got the positions of Assistant Protocol Officer, Coordinator of National Matters, Ex-Officio and Ex-Officio in their order./The Association of Eze. Ndi Igbo in the Diaspora is the umbrella body of all Igbo Ezes in the Diaspora.

Eze Umeakuka plegded to take the Association to new heights of excellence and to defend the generality of all Igbo interests in the Diaspora./In their welcome address, the General Meeting and Elections Organizing Committee led by Eze Willy Okonkwo and Eze John-Greg Ezebuadi charged the in- coming Administration to always defend the sanctity and the supremacy of the. Association’s constitution.

Members of the Association’s Board of Trustees including it’s Chairman, Eze Nwabueze Ohazulike (OON) and The Board of Trustees ‘Deputy Chairman, Eze(Sir)Ibe Nwosu (MON) were physically present to monitor the elections. Another member of the Board, Eze (Dr) Alex Anozie was also present.